MTU’s Director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion speaks on equality in our communities

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – As people try to find answers on how to unify our communities during this uncertain time, Local 3 News reached out to Michigan Technological University’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

Kellie Raffaelli, the Director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion says the conversation that should be had now is why people are having the emotions that they are.

“And it’s because of how members of the black community are being treated,” said Raffaelli. “We watched George Floyd be killed and so people are upset, people are angry and they’re scared and they’re sad and they have lots of emotions and instead of focusing on how they’re exercising those emotions, think about why those emotions exist to begin with.”

Raffaelli says teaching equality starts in the home by sharing with children and then reinforced by member of the community like teachers, coaches, religious leaders and neighbors. She also encourages research and to keep the conversation continuous.

“The tragic loss of George Floyd has activated this conversation once again and what we need to do is not let the conversation go away,” said Raffaelli. “We need to keep having these conversations even though they are difficult. We need to use our resources and educate ourselves, educate our families, our neighbors, our community and come together and keep talking about racism and bigotry and discrimination and not be afraid to have those conversations and not rely on members of the community of color to educate us. We can educate ourselves.”