MTU’s second student-built satellite set to launch into space in 2021

Liftoff at Cape Canaveral. Michigan Tech’s Oculus-ASR nanosatellite was the first deployed of the 24-satellite payload. (Photo credit: NASA/Cory Huston)

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a press release, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has slated Michigan Technology University’s (MTU) second student-built satellite for a March 2021 deployment from the International Space Station (ISS).

The nanosatellite is called Stratus CubeSat, a thermal infrared telescope that will be used to image atmospheric clouds. The data from Stratus will provide cloud fraction, cloud top wind, and cloud top height information that can be used to reconcile climate models.

Stratus will be carried to the space station, 200 miles above Earth, in a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket. The Dragon will dock to the ISS.

“Stratus will be unloaded by the crew, then placed in the Kibo Module’s airlock, where the Japanese Experiment Module Remote Manipulator System robotic arm will move the satellite into the correct position and deploy it into space,” said Aerospace Enterprise Advisor Brad King.

With campus closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has cut the team short of continuing to work on Stratus. However, once campus reopens, system-level testing will take place.

According to Troy Maust, the Michigan Tech Aerospace Team Program Manager, vibration and thermal vacuum testing will be performed when the team can start working on Stratus again. This testing will ensure the spacecraft can withstand the harsh conditions of launch and space.

If Stratus is launched successfully it will be the second orbiting nanosatellite from MTU. The very first nanosatellite launched into orbit from the university was back in June 2019. The team called it Oculus-ASR and was launched from Cape Canaveral.