LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – Three different sheriff’s offices in northern Wisconsin, along with other local agencies, assisted in arresting a man from Lake Tomahawk.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:50 p.m., a State Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Lake Tomahawk. The warrant was for 76-year-old Douglas Crow.
As a result of the search warrant, Crow was taken into custody for the Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse Threats warrant.
Multiple agencies assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in executing the warrants:
- Vilas County Special Response Team
- Langlade County Special Response Team
Other agencies also helped with scene safety:
- Oneida County Emergency Medical Services
- Lake Tomahawk Fire Department
- Rhinelander Fire Department
- Antigo Fire Department
Lake Tomahawk Fire Department said teamwork lead to a peaceful and successful resolution.
The investigation is still ongoing.
No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story