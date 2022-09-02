LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – Three different sheriff’s offices in northern Wisconsin, along with other local agencies, assisted in arresting a man from Lake Tomahawk.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:50 p.m., a State Search Warrant and Arrest Warrant was executed at a residence in the Town of Lake Tomahawk. The warrant was for 76-year-old Douglas Crow.

As a result of the search warrant, Crow was taken into custody for the Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse Threats warrant.

Multiple agencies assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in executing the warrants:

Vilas County Special Response Team

Langlade County Special Response Team

Other agencies also helped with scene safety:

Oneida County Emergency Medical Services

Lake Tomahawk Fire Department

Rhinelander Fire Department

Antigo Fire Department

Lake Tomahawk Fire Department said teamwork lead to a peaceful and successful resolution.

The investigation is still ongoing.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story