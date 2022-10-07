MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – An industrial fire in Menominee had numerous fire departments respond, as crews work to put out the flames.

According to the Stephenson Fire Department, there is a fire at an industrial facility in Menominee. Multiple departments are on the scene.

The Stephenson Fire Department says it is using its 65-foot aerial boom to battle the fire. Stephenson is about 25 minutes north of Menominee.

No additional information is available at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story.