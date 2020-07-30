Multiple felony drug arrests made in Sault Ste Marie

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Several felony drug arrests were made in Sault Ste Marie on July 29.

During a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation at approximately noon, a 25-year-old St. Ignace man and a 25-year-old woman also from St. Ignace were found with an analogue and methamphetamine. They were both taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

During another stop for a traffic violation, a state trooper took a 33-year-old Drummond Island woman into custody for possession of psilocybin mushrooms. Evidence was found that showed the driver intended to distribute the substance. She was also taken to the Chippewa County Jail.