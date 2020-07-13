Multiple thefts from vehicles in Gladstone being investigated

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, Delta County Sheriff Department, and Gladstone Public Safety are investigating several thefts from motor vehicles in the North Bluff area.

According to a press release, several unlocked cars were entered and rummaged through with several items being taken. This includes cash, cell phone charger, personal information, and a hand gun that was later recovered a short distance away, and more.

A total of at least 16 victims have reported their vehicles rummaged through or something stolen.

If anyone has information on this investigation, the public is asked to call the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post at (906) 428-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

The post is also reminding the public to remember to always lock your vehicles, even in your driveway.