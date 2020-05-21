“Mumble strip” project starts around U.P. June 1

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will spend about $1 million to install 382 miles of sinusoidal corrugations, or ”mumble strips,” on asphalt shoulders along various state trunkline routes in Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Delta, Gogebic, Houghton, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette, Menominee, and Ontonagon counties. These variable-depth strips will be installed on shoulders 6 feet wide or less.

The work will require single-lane closures with one lane of alternating traffic maintained via traffic regulators. The project is a mobile operation.

MDOT says rumble strips are a proven countermeasure to lane departure crashes brought on by driver drowsiness, distraction, or inattention. Mumble strips, pioneered in Minnesota and tested over the past few years on several stretches of highway in the Upper Peninsula, can be installed on narrower asphalt shoulders and are designed to create less noise outside of the vehicle but have the same effect of alerting the driver.