Munising Police patrol car involved in crash

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MUNISING — At approximately 4:45 P.M today, troopers from the Negaunee Post, Munising Detachment responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Munising PD patrol car.

The crash occurred on West Munising Ave near Commercial Street in the City of Munising.

The investigation at the scene determined that the Munising PD patrol car was traveling westbound when it pulled onto the shoulder of the roadway then attempted a U-turn. While attempting the U-turn the patrol unit drove into the path of and collided with a 2015 Chrysler minivan being operated by a 52-year-old man from Walled Lake.

The crash resulted in major damage to both vehicles.

The operator of the minivan suffered minor injury and was treated and released from the scene. Names are not being released at this time. The Munising PD officer operating the patrol car was found at fault in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Alger County Sheriff Department and Alger County Med 1.