Munising residents prepare for heavy snowfall

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) — Now that fall is officially over, it’s time to prepare for cold weather.

One woman in the U.P. is already getting ready for the frigid temperatures.

Alethea Madison Shelly from Munising says she is ready for the snow.

She tells us one of the ways she prepares for winter is cleaning her yard.

” We cover up our plants, we clear out the yeard so we have room to snowplow cause we have a lot of snow to put in a small yard, ” says Alethea Madison Shelly, a local Munising resident.

Another way she gets through the Upper Peninsula winters is by dressing warm.

” Dress in layers. Always dress in layers. If you get too warm you can take a smaller layer off, too cold, you can put another layer on, ” continues Shelly.”

