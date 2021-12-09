MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Munising City Police confirmed to Local 3 News just before noon on Thursday that Munising schools were placed on lock down.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, Munising Public Schools posted the following update to it’s Facebook page.

“On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at approximately 10:30am, a hand-written threat was found in a bathroom at the Munising Middle/High School. The Munising City Police were contacted immediately and investigated the written threat. Both the Munising Middle/High School and Mather Elementary went into lockdown mode for the safety of the students and staff. In a separate incident, at approximately 11:00am, Munising Public Schools was notified of a threat in a video that a student had made. Munising City Police began a separate investigation into the video, resulting in a student being removed from school and released into the custody of a parent. A report will be filed with the Alger County Prosecutor office for possible charges. The hand-written threat was deemed to not be credible by school officials and the Munising City Police, but is still being investigated. As a precautionary measure, Munising City Police will remain on site at the Middle/High School for the remainder of the school day, with school safety protocols still in place. We appreciate the assistance of the Munising City Police and Alger Country Sheriff Department throughout the day.”