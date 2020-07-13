Mural in downtown Marquette finished; the inspiration behind ‘Evolve & Stay Involved’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The mural on the intersection of Front Street and Baraga Avenue in downtown Marquette is finished.

The owner of LoyalTees, Brandon Sayen, and his artist friend named Chelsea, teamed up to create something inspired by current world events.

Their message: Evolve and stay involved.

“This narrative was just to really inspire somebody to stay involved, you know? Whether or not they are right now, it was to inspire somebody to get involved, to stay involved. And being involved automatically evolves you,” said Sayen.

Anishinaabe syllabic

Anishinaabe words/syllabics (Anishinaabemowin) were hand-painted by Jud Sojourn, an assistant professor of Native American Studies at NMU. There was also a tobacco offering, which is often a symbol of peace and healing.

“We love being a part of this community. This community has always been something to embrace moving forward, and that’s what this is,” said Sayen. “This is moving forward together. Not just one race, but all of us as the human race. We feel really supported with this mural, and we hope that anybody that drives by and feels inspired, that this community is stepping forth together as one. This is just one way to show it to the world.”

LoyalTees Clothing has also been another business that shifted production creating masks.

The company has already sold over 150,000.

