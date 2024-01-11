KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The man now charged with murdering his girlfriend, a Portage mother of eight, allegedly told someone he hit her in the head before dumping her body, investigators say.

Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen alive in December 2022. No remains have been found, but investigators said in a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday that despite their best efforts, they have “(found) nothing to indicate she is alive.” Her boyfriend, 38-year-old Carlos Watts Jr., has long been a suspect, but only now faces a murder charge.

“We have reached a point in this investigation where we are going to take the next step. That means criminal charges,” Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting announced Wednesday morning at a news conference. “We have this morning charged Carlos Vance Watts Jr. with the offense of murder for causing the death of Heather Kelley.”

An undated photo of Heather Kelley. (Courtesy National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems)

The affidavit says one person told investigators that Watts “admitted to killing Heather by striking her in the head with a blunt object and then disposed of her body in a dumpster.”

Later, investigators wrote that they interviewed “a cooperative witness who knows Carlos.”

“That cooperative witness told investigators that after Heather disappeared, Carlos admitted to the witness that he ‘got rid of the (expletive),’ which to the cooperating witness based on the topic of conversation meant that Carlos killed Heather,” the affidavit reads.

The prosecutor said he could not discuss the evidence, but he said the charge stemmed from the “accumulation of information that’s been collected during the course of this investigation.”

“We would not be moving forward unless we thought we had sufficient evidence to prove Mr. Watts’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in court,” Getting said.

Meeting with reporters, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller added that previous court cases set precedence for how murder charges can be filed without a body.

“When the prosecutors have the information that they go to submit for the warrant, they have enough information that can lead … a person to believe that the homicide has occurred,” the sheriff explained. “But they have to prove that in court, and that’s what the next step is.”

Investigators say that when Kelley disappeared, she was with her boyfriend, Watts. Her car was later found in Kalamazoo with her blood on the front and back seats. They also found clothing in a field about half a mile away from Kelley’s vehicle, including women’s underwear, women’s jeans, boots and a durag. Tests later determined that the jeans and durag had DNA from Kelley and Watts, court records say.

The probable cause document says cellphone records and surveillance video put Kelley outside the downtown Kalamazoo club where Watts’ worked when he clocked out around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022. Police say the surveillance video shows a man believed to be Watts getting into Kelley’s car shortly after leaving work. Cellphone data shows the two were on the phone together for more than an hour until he got into her car.

A short time later, a message from Kelley’s phone was sent to one of her children, saying she would be home “In a lil bit,” according to court records. Her phone appears to turn off near Western Michigan University’s campus and never turned back on. Watts’ phone was turned off around the same and not turned back on for several more hours.

Cellphone data appears to show Watts walking away from the area where Kelley’s car was found and walking toward the KPEP halfway house in Kalamazoo where he was a resident, according to court records. When Watts returned to KPEP, residents told investigators they noticed scratches on his body, which he said were from Kelley.

Court documents show Watts was on federal parole, wearing a tether and finishing a federal sentence at KPEP for a 2010 cocaine conspiracy that included a murder-for-hire plot. Watts’ tether was inactive for several hours the night Kelley went missing, according to court records. It wasn’t turned back on until the next morning.

Detectives interviewed Watts at KPEP the day after Kelley’s disappearance, according to court filings. The next morning, Watts cut off his tether and escaped through an emergency exit, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Watts was arrested days later after a two-hour standoff at a home in Battle Creek. He has since pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to the halfway house and is expected to be sentenced Friday.

“These charges will allow for an orderly transfer from federal custody to state custody of Mr. Watts after that sentencing occurs,” Getting said.

According to court records, Watts claimed he left KPEP because Kelley’s brother threatened him, but the feds accused him of escaping to avoid prosecution in Kelley’s disappearance.

“(H)ours before his escape, Defendant was involved in the murder and disappearance of TK’s sister. Defendant’s escape from KPEP was not done to avoid a harm from TK but to avoid the ensuing police investigation,” federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed earlier this week. “Defendant was escaping criminal liability for murder, not avoiding perceived threats against him from his victim’s brother.”

In letters to the court, Watts alleged prosecutors tampered with evidence in the Kelley case.

The prosecutor said he spoke with Kelley’s family before publicly announcing the murder charge.

“They asked me to express their gratitude and their thanks to all of the investigators that have been involved in this case,” Getting said.

After Watts is sentenced in the federal case and transferred from federal custody into state custody, he will be arraigned before a judge in the 8th District Court, according to Getting. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

The charge of open murder carries the possibility of a sentence of life without parole, if Watts is convicted of first-degree murder. If convicted of second-degree murder, Watts could be sentenced to up to life in prison or any number of years.

Though a charge has been filed, Getting said authorities are still investigating. He urged anyone with relevant information to contact Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.