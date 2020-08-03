Murder charge filed in crash that killed MSP trooper

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a Michigan State Police trooper will face a murder charge, police say.

The woman, a 28-year-old from Utah, was arrested Monday morning at an Ionia home, MSP says. She faces four criminal charges, including second-degree murder, operating with a high blood alcohol content level causing death with a prior conviction, operating while her license was suspended, revoked or denied causing death, and operating while intoxicated.

Her name was not released Monday pending arraignment in Ionia County.

A Michigan State Police cruiser (left) and a jeep (right) that were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Ionia County’s Boston Township on July 10, 2020. (Photos courtesy: Michigan State Police)

The crash happened the night of July 10 on Grand River Avenue west of Nash Highway in Boston Township, near Saranac.

Authorities say the woman’s car crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Trooper Caleb Starr’s cruiser. Both the woman and Starr were injured.

Starr had to be freed from his cruiser and was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he remained for three weeks.

He died Friday at the age of 33.

On Saturday, a procession accompanied his body down I-96 to a funeral home in Lansing. Funeral arrangements are still pending, MSP said Monday.

Starr had been with MSP for about two years and work out of the Lakeview Post. A GoFundMe account has been created to support his wife and two daughters.

