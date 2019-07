SAULT STE. MARIE — Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a nursing care facility.

According to the Radio Results Network, police officers were called to Medilodge on Meridian Street at just after 10 Thursday morning on reports of two gunshots. Officers arrived and found an elderly couple on the grass outside of the facility.

Both were dead of a single gunshot wound, and a handgun was found nearby. The woman was a resident at that facility.