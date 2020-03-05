Music For All Kids provides free music education and lessons for children

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For those of you who want your child to learn music but may not be able to afford it, there’s some good news for you.

Music For All Kids is a non-profit organization that began in 2012. Its goal is to not only teach kids music but to focus on children that most need their help. This includes kids that cannot afford lessons.

Nicklas Johnson, the program director for Music For All Kids, visits Marquette Alternative High School MAHS twice a week to help students learn musical instruments. He also visits Superior Hills Elementary School to teach younger children who are just learning about music.

“[Music For All Kids] started because we saw a need in the community to pass music along to a younger generation that might not be in a position to pay for lessons so we thought we’d do what we can for our community,” said Johnson.

MAHS Principal Andrew Crunkleton said Johnson has been teaching his students music for many years and has really benefited the students.

“We’re a tiny school and anything with the arts is huge. We don’t have a chorus, we don’t have a band so bringing in an individual and to teach music is a gift for everyone,” said Crunkleton.

Music For All Kids is “interested in making good and happy people; making children who can grow into doing goods for others and themselves; children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to do so.”

One of those students is MAHS senior Ava Gillespie. She has been taking lessons with Johnson on acoustic guitar for a few weeks now. They’re currently working on fingerpicking and reading music.

“I feel like I’ve definitely learned a lot. It’s definitely helped me get better at some things I was not good at before. At the least to say,” said Gillespie.

Music For All Kids is currently seeking to teach more kids or schools who can’t afford music lessons. Johnson teaches primarily guitar, but he can also teach piano, ukelele, bass guitar, and some drums.

For more information, you can visit Music For All Kids website, Facebook, or call (906) 235-0995.