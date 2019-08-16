MARQUETTE — Music on Third is back once again in Marquette.

Each summer a mix of local musicians plays along the sidewalks of Third Street in Marquette’s Downtown District as part of a summer series called Music on Third.

John Davey, a songwriter says, ” I think it’s good for Third Street in the sense that it’s something that people can kinda pin a particular day every month too. And I think that kind of solidifies Third Street, as the place to be on a Thursday in the summer. ”

From folk to blues, classic rock and pop there is a wide range of musical styles.

Music on Third brings the community out onto the streets of Marquette.

” I think it should be every Thursday of the summer. Everybody’s out here and happy and just strolling by and it’s summertime, ” says Jen Pickard, a musician.

Not only can you enjoy local music but you can also visit the unique shops and restaurants that line Third Street.

Madeline Goodman, owner of Madgoodies Studio says, ” It is supporting the local scenery for the local music, so that the people who are just starting out, and also to see the different bands that are playing. And for the local businesses on Third Street, it’s important to support them.”

Music on Third is on the third Thursday of the month and goes until September.