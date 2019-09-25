Name of hiker who died in U.P. released

BIG ISLAND WILDERNESS AREA, Mich. (WJMN) — UPDATE: We now know the name of the man who was found dead after hiking in the U.P.

According to the Michigan State Police-Manistique Post, 29-year-old Gregory Sutherland was the man who died. He was from Clarkston.

His body was examined at UP Health System-Marquette and no foul play is suspected.

The original story can be seen below.

A missing hiker has been found dead in the Upper Peninsula.

There was a search Sunday night in the Big Island Wilderness Area. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources found the man this morning. He had apparently died from an accidental injury.

The 29-year-old man was reportedly alone and didn’t go back to his home downstate in Clarkston.

“The missing hiker’s vehicle was located at Big Island Lake trailhead,” said Freeborn. “We portaged into the Wilderness and paddled through Big Island Lake, Mid Lake, Coattail Lake and, finally, into McInnes Lake, portaging between each lake.”

The man was eventually found at a campsite on McInnes Lake. It’s south of Shingleton and west of M-94. Investigators say it appeared the hiker had experienced an accident. His leg was badly cut and he had applied a tourniquet using his own belt. However, the man was dead when officers arrived.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the officers were able to load the body into a canoe and transport him by water and overland back to Coattail Lake, where they were assisted by other responding agencies. Finally, the man was taken out by trail from Coattail Lake to federal Forest Service Road #2254, where a responding ambulance from Alger County was waiting.

“Temperatures were in the mid-50s overnight, but torrential downpours made it a miserable night to be out,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Everyone involved went above and beyond in dealing with a terrible situation. We wish this search effort had resulted in a different outcome.”

Assisting agencies include Michigan State Police, the Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department, the Inwood Township Fire Department, the Thompson Township Fire Department and Alger County EMS.