NAMIWalks held in Marquette for second year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– The National Alliance on Mental Illness held its annual NAMIWalks event in Marquette this past Saturday.

This is the second time the walk has been held in Marquette. It’s a celebration for people who are living with mental health disorders.

The walk also helps raise awareness, eliminate stigma, and lets people know that recovery is possible.

“Mental illness is a medical condition like any other, and once we start to recognize and treat it like that then we can erase the stigma, and more people who need help will seek it,” said Kevin Fischer, Executive Director, NAMI Michigan

NAMIWalks is the largest fundraising event for the local Alger/Marquette group.

These organizations provide education and support to those who are affected by mental illness at no cost. One program included is the NAMI Family-to-Family, a free twelve-class program for family members of adults living with mental illness.