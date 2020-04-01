NASA astronaut shares tips from living in the isolated environment of the International Space Station

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) - Many Yoopers have come together these past weeks to make masks and other supplies for healthcare professionals. One eastern Upper Peninsula woman is making and sending them to not only Michigan, but many other states as well.

"It's nice to help because sewing doesn't really become that handy anymore. So it's nice to be needed," said Julie Allen, the owner of Sew UP Style Company.