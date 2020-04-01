NASA astronaut shares tips from living in the isolated environment of the International Space Station

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (WLNS) – Anne McClain is no stranger to isolated environments.

In the video above, the NASA astronaut shares some tips she learned from living on the International Space Station.

Prior to the use of space stations, the endurance record for the longest flight, set in 1970, was just 18 days.

The International Space Station has hosted 170 long-duration missions, with most lasting between five and seven months, according to NASA.

Check out the Live Space Station Tracking Map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020"

Masks for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks for Hope"

Negaunee teachers create we miss you video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Negaunee teachers create we miss you video"

Marquette Moment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette Moment"

E-sports at Finlandia University

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-sports at Finlandia University"

Scam warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scam warning"