National Association of Letter Carrier’s 27th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, May 11

UPPER PENINSULA– With the help of sponsors, volunteer organizations and U.S. Postal Service employees in 10,000 communities nationwide, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive – the nation’s largest single-day food drive – on Saturday, May 11.

“We’re proud to continue this community tradition as we prepare for the 27th annual food drive,” said a representative with the U.S. Postal Service. “We’re asking residents for their support to help make this another successful year. It’s easy to make a donation: simply leave a bag of nonperishable food items by the mailbox to help your neighbors in need.”

Last year’s drive resulted in carriers collecting 71.6 million pounds of food from local communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since the drive began in 1993, total donations have surpassed 1.6 billion pounds of food. The food drive has become the nation’s largest one-day campaign to collect food for distribution to needy families.

Making a donation is easy. Customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 11, before their letter carrier arrives. In the days leading up to the food drive, letter carriers will be delivering special bags along with your mail that may be used to make donations. Food collected during Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.

For additional information about this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit nalc.org/communityservice/food-drive.

TIPS WHAT TO GIVE:

Most-wanted foods include:

· Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon).

· Canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese).

· Canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils).

· Pasta, rice cereal. · Canned fruits. · 100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed).

· Canned vegetables.

· Cooking oil.

· Boxed cooking mixes (pancake, breads).

WHAT NOT TO GIVE:

· Rusty or unlabeled cans.

· Glass containers.

· Perishable items.

· Homemade items.

· No expired items

· Noncommercial canned or packaged items.

· Alcoholic beverages or mixes or soda.

· Open or used items.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.