UPPER PENINSULA, Mich (WJMN)- Operation Christmas Child is a nationwide project through Samaritan’s Purse International Relief.

The project collects items for children in need in other countries for the holidays.

There are 12 collection sites in the U.P. including Bethel Baptist in Marquette.

LuAnn Lindquist, the Logistics Coordinator for the U.P. spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.

For more information, click here.