Apple to pay another $113M to settle iPhone battery claims

PHOENIX (AP/WJMN) — Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries.
The payment announced Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states for Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones.
“Apple knowingly misled consumers and instead of disclosing the issue or even allowing simple battery replacements, Apple instead chose to implement a ‘fix’ that only created further issues for users and allowed the company to reap financial rewards of that deceit,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
“I am grateful this resolution seeks to hold Apple accountable for its actions and requires the company to take measures to avoid this misleading practice going forward.”
It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California.
Apple defended its actions as a way to protect older iPhones but critics contended the company did it to help spur sales of newer models.
