At least 2 dead after tornadoes, severe weather sweep across parts of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At least two people have died after tornadoes swept across parts of Oklahoma Wednesday.

An official with Marshall County Emergency Management has confirmed that two people were killed by a tornado in Madill on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier reports stated that one person was killed by the tornado.

Several Madill residents took to Twitter to post photos and videos that they took of the tornado.

Officials urged residents in several southern Oklahoma counties to take shelter amid tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening.

According to KFOR, several people have shared photos of a tornado on the ground.

The National Weather Service in Norman showed the movement of four severe weather cells amid tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma and north Texas.

This is a developing story.