At least 2 dead after tornadoes, severe weather sweep across parts of Oklahoma

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At least two people have died after tornadoes swept across parts of Oklahoma Wednesday.

An official with Marshall County Emergency Management has confirmed that two people were killed by a tornado in Madill on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier reports stated that one person was killed by the tornado.

Several Madill residents took to Twitter to post photos and videos that they took of the tornado.

https://twitter.com/DakotaWood_/status/1253083451479273472
https://twitter.com/Aaron_Brackett/status/1253084090116571136

Officials urged residents in several southern Oklahoma counties to take shelter amid tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening.

According to KFOR, several people have shared photos of a tornado on the ground.

https://twitter.com/Osterhout15/status/1253072950409998336
https://twitter.com/SeeMikeChase/status/1253076254741483520

The National Weather Service in Norman showed the movement of four severe weather cells amid tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma and north Texas.

https://twitter.com/NWSNorman/status/1253083847283048450

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Day"

Spring Nature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Nature"

Spring time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring time"

April Storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "April Storm"

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"