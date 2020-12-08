Double check that Zoom link: BBB warns of new phishing scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The video chatting service Zoom has become extremely popular due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s also getting popular with would-be scammers.

The Better Business Bureau says con artists are using old tricks in new phishing scams. Beware of any unsolicited messaged that seem to be from Zoom.

“You’re probably going to start to see some emails or even text messages that inform you that there’s something either wrong with your Zoom account, and you need to ‘click here’ to get it fixed, or welcoming you because you need to activate your Zoom account,” said Roseann Freitas, the Better Business Bureau Hawaii Marketplace Manager. “So just different ways that they’re trying to get you to click on that link.”

Clicking on any fake links can lead consumers to look-a-like Zoom websites. The site will ask consumers for their personal information.

“You’ve now opened yourself up to identity fraud and having your information targeted for money scams.”

Malware can also be downloaded on devices by clicking on unsolicited links. The BBB says, always double check the sender’s information.

“For me, anytime I get a link like that, it doesn’t matter. Even if I know it’s legitimate, I’m going to go directly to the browser and I’m going to go right to that account and pull it up directly that way just to make sure that I’m protected.”

To resolve issues directly with Zoom, go to their website and find the Contact Support feature.

