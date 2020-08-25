Father of a Black man shot by Kenosha police says son paralyzed from waist down

In this image made from video, protesters gather near the site of a police shooting, Sunday, Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Officers deployed tear gas early Monday in an effort to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in Kenosha that also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a Black man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. (WDJT-TV via AP)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The father of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by Kenosha police tells Chicago Sun-Times that his son is paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake was shot Sunday evening in Kenosha after authorities say they responded to the area for a “domestic incident.”

The shooting was captured on cellphone video that was posted online. In that clip, which was taken from across the street, the Black man, Blake, walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many of the three officers who were at the scene fired shots. During the shooting, a Black woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down.

Blake was taken to a Milwaukee hospital in serious condition. The three officers were placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice in any officer-involved shooting.

The shooting led to unrest across the city Sunday night and into Monday.

Activists held a press conference Monday, calling for the officers involved to be charged and saying they would continue to protest.

Later in the day, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order calling a special session on policing accountability and transparency.

“Today I am calling for a Special Session of the Legislature to take up the package of legislation we announced earlier this year,” said Gov. Evers. “We must begin the long but important path toward ensuring our state and our country start to live up to our promises of equity and justice. I am urging the Legislature to rise to this occasion and give this special session the urgent and productive effort this moment demands and that the people of Wisconsin deserve.”

Kenosha officials then held a press conference to discuss the issue.

Protests were held Monday night in Kenosha, Madison, Appleton, and over in Manhattan.

