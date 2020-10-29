FBI says extremist threatened Trump, Obama in online posts

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent says a man accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor also made threatening online comments about President Donald Trump and other political figures.

The agent says in a federal affidavit that Delaware resident Barry Croft railed against Trump, former President Barack Obama, members of Congress and others in private Facebook postings.

One mentioned the governor of South Carolina and others attacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Croft is one of six men charged in federal court with scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of her orders dealing with the coronavirus.

A confederate flag hangs from a porch on a property in Munith, Mich., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, where law enforcement officials said suspects accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met to train and make plans. Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison, who officials said lived at the Munith property, have been charged in the plot. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, photo shows part of a property in Munith, Mich., where law enforcement officials said suspects accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met to train and make plans. Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison, who officials said lived at the Munith property, have been charged in the plot. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Windows are boarded up on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at a house in Munith, Mich., where law enforcement officials said suspects accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met to train and make plans. Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison, who officials said lived at the house, have been charged in the plot. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

A ghillie suit, center, hangs at the property on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Munith, Mich., where law enforcement officials said suspects accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met to train and make plans. Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison, who officials said lived at the Munith property, have been charged in the plot. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

FILE – This file booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft. Croft, charged in an alleged conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor, also made threatening online comments about President Donald Trump, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and other prominent political figures, an FBI agent said in a federal court filing, of which a copy was obtained by The Associated Press, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)

