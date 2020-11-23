DETROIT (AP) — General Motors (GM) will recall about 7 million big pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators.
The move came Monday after the U.S. government told the automaker it had to recall 6 million of the vehicles in the U.S. The recall will cost the automaker an estimated $1.2 billion. GM says it will not fight the recall. The company had petitioned the agency four times starting in 2016 to avoid a recall, contending the inflators are safe.
Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to fill airbags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel.
Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators.
- Hooked: Two college freshmen ditch school, go on nationwide fishing trip
- Man leaves $3,000 tip for a single beer as Cleveland restaurant closes for virus
- EGLE awards nearly $10 million in COVID-19 wastewater surveillance grants and equipment
- GM to recall 7M vehicles globally to replace Takata airbags
- The Butterball helpline is getting tons of questions from new cooks. Here’s what they are asking