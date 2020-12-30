Gov. Evers announces new WEDC mental health guides for employers and employees

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday that the Wisconsin Economic

Development Corporation (WEDC) is providing new mental health information guides for employers

and employees managing the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Evers shares, “People have been experiencing varying degrees of stress, anxiety, fear, grief, and loneliness as part of the pandemic. Although we’re all trying to do our part to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe, it doesn’t make the situation any easier. That’s why we’re providing this information through WEDC to help support folks across our state so we can all get through this together.”

Evers states the new guides provide useful resources for employers and employees to contact for additional help as well as how to identify signs that might require further assistance as well as some strategies for how to practice self-care.

The guidelines were developed in collaboration with the Department of Health Services as part

of WEDC’s “Stay Safe, Stay Open” resources for small businesses.

“What all of these guides really aim to do is provide actionable advice for businesses, especially

small businesses, as they work to keep customers, friends, and families safe,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “It’s important as we head through this winter that everyone stays healthy – both mentally and physically.”

