(WFRV) – Kamala Harris, presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate will travel to Milwaukee on Labor Day.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to travel to La Crosse on the same day.

Harris’s visit comes less than a week after Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill, visited Kenosha.

Few details are available about Harris’s visit. WFRV Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.



