Keep holiday gift-giving on budget with these companies that ship free

(NEXSTAR) - The invitations have gone out and the warnings have been issued, but many are still determining whether or not to take a risk by spending Thanksgiving with family and friends outside the household. But in many American counties, a gathering of 10 to 20 comes with a heaping side of coronavirus exposure risk.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel, but many are refusing to give up their traditions. Rather than just gamble, health experts have warned people to consult the guidance of local health officials before sitting down to scoop the mashed potatoes.