Local couple brings authentic Jamaican food to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lil Jamaica is serving Green Bay a taste of what authentic Jamaican food is like.

You may have seen Lil Jamaica’s food truck around town but owners Nemard “Derron” Wilson and his girlfriend Janel Johnson expanded their business and built a lounge right on 1332 South Broadway Street in Green Bay.

The idea all started when Wilson left Jamaica to come to the United States. He used to work at a local bar making food 9:00 p.m. to bar close for customers. His friends told him to start a business and that’s when Lil Jamaica happened.

“We’re trying to give people healthy food and give people a taste of what Jamaica culture is really like. There was nothing really that represented Jamaica the way I know Jamaica”, says Wilson.

When you walk into the lounge, you’ll hear the reggae music blaring from the speakers and everything decorated in Jamaican green, yellow, red, and black.

Some of the customers favorites include Jerk Chicken and Jerk Pork. Wilson jokes about how it’s tempting to eat all of the time.

The community aspect is what both Wilson and Johnson are embracing and both have been overwhelmed on how local businesses and customers have supported them.

“We love this community and it’s nice because residents in De Pere and even Howard make trips into town to come here”, says Johnson.

The couple also had a unique take on how COVID-19 hit their business.

“We had so many people that came here for their anniversaries this year when they had to cancel their anniversary or wedding trips so they came here to celebrate their day with us. That was a huge honor for us because they got to drink their Red Stripe, have their Jamaican food, listen to their Reggae music, and talk to Derron. It made their day”, Johnson said.

Wilson and Johnson says one of the best things about Lil Jamaica is bringing something different to Green Bay and having diversity.

Lil Jamaica’s food truck is open from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. The lounge is open from 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

