Murder suspect escapes while being transported by Green Bay company

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with murder escaped by jumping through an open window in a transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald’s.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says 22-year-old Leon Taylor was being transported from Texas to Lake County by an agent from REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin when Taylor fled about 3 p.m. Monday in Gary.

Taylor escaped despite wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg. A manhunt by Gary and  Lake County sheriff’s police, including a helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape. He remained at large Tuesday.

Latest Stories

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Follow Us

    WJMN Local 3

    SISU

    Trending Stories