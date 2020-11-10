Oorah! Happy birthday to the US Marine Corps

The US Marine Corps logo is seen March 9th, 2012, at the US Marine Corps Base Quantico shortly before USMC officials deliver a briefing on the Active Denial System, a US DoD non lethal weapon that uses directed energy and projects a beam of man-sized millimeter waves up to 1000 meters that when fired at a human, delivers a heat sensation to the skin and generally makes humans stop what they are doing and run. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (NEXSTAR/BRPROUD) — One day before Veterans Day, the U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 245th birthday.

“November 10, 2020 will mark the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Dating back to 1775, just eight months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines,” the military branch said in a courtesy story.

245 Years of Honor, Courage and Commitment



Today, we remember the service and sacrifice of all Marines, and honor the legacy passed down through generations. #HappyBirthdayMarines! pic.twitter.com/WDTs7EuMY2 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2020

Due to the pandemic, this year’s official birthday celebration did not include a large gathering. Instead, the Corps developed a virtual ceremony that included a special cake-cutting.

The Marines were established in 1775 to provide security and support for the Continental Navy, but they, like the Navy, were disbanded by Congress after the Revolutionary War ended with the Treaty of Paris in 1783.

The Marines were recreated 15 years later on July 11, 1798, when Congress ordered their reestablishment. The Corps would go on to operate under the Secretary of the Navy and serve in addition to the Army and Navy.

In a birthday message Tuesday, the Marines said, “Wherever you find yourself this November 10th, be sure to wish the Marines you know a Happy 245th Birthday!”

Latest Stories