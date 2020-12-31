Permanent tax break for small brewers included in COVID-19 stimulus bill

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — When the Covid-19 Relief Bill was passed in December, tax relief was granted to local brewers.

Language from the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act was included in the stimulus package.

A bill was originally passed in 2017, cutting a federal tax imposed on each barrel produced by brewers from $7 to $3.50.

The tax break was originally set to expire in December 2019, but was extended through 2020 before its expiration.

Now, the break has been made permanent with the passing of the Covid-19 Relief Package.

“It’s impressive how many things get kind of tucked into bills like this,” Brad Stillmank, Owner and Brewer of Green Bay’s Stillmank Brewing told Local 5.

The permanent tax cut impacts domestic brewers producing fewer than two million barrels annually.

“With this realignment of how the taxation’s gonna work, it brings the federal rate from 7 dollars down to $3.50,” Stillmank explained.

That’s how much small brewers will pay per barrell produced,

Stillmank says that knowing the tax cuts are permanent means brewers can start planning accordingly.

“Being able to hire more, produce more, and hopefully get things back up and running like we were used to once upon a time,” he said.

Over in Allouez, Zambaldi Beer opened in January 2020.

Shortly after their journey began, the coronavirus pandemic forced breweries to temporarily close their taprooms.

“We were standing here ready to open and the word came down and we shifted to curbside growlers to go, and we ran that way for two months,” Brewer and Owner of Zambaldi Beer David Malcolm told Local 5.

In uncertain times, the brewery’s tax rate was an additional variable.

“We were considering the possibility that our tax burden on our beer would double, and knowing that it’s not going to do that certainly makes the outlook a little more sunny for next year,” Malcolm said.

Even as the pandemic continues, it’s one less curveball for brewers to consider.

“It definitely is a relief to know that that’s one less thing we have to worry about,” Malcolm said.

The taprooms at both Stillmank Brewing and Zambaldi Beer are now open, with Covid-19 precautions in place.

Latest Stories