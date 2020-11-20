Live: Police responding to active shooter at Wisconsin mall; suspect at large

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Officers are responding to an active shooter incident at a suburban Milwaukee mall.

The Wauwatosa mayor confirmed the active shooting situation at the Mafair mall is ongoing; the shooter remains at large at this time. Multiple victims are injured, but none of their injuries appear to be life threatening at this time. At least 75 officers are on the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted they are not responding to the scene.

Footage taken outside the mall by James Golden shows emergency vehicles and ambulances at the scene:

Mall owner Brookfield Properties said in a statement they were “disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today.” They declined further comment.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.

The Milwaukee County Transit System says buses that normally stop at the mall are unable to enter the property due to the “emergency incident.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.