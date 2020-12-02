Rep. Nygren resigns from State Assembly after being recently reelected

Wisconsin Republican state Rep. John Nygren, co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee, defends the committee’s voting to kill Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to accept full Medicaid expansion on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Republicans, who control the Legislature, have long opposed Medicaid expansion and Nygren says he does not support any compromise on the issue. ( AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – After recently being reelected, State Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette) will resign and enter the private sector.

According to a Tuesday release, Rep Nygren will resign from the State Assembly effective Dec. 2.

“Serving the people of the 89th Assembly District has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Rep.

Nygren. “Together we have accomplished a great deal for northeast Wisconsin as well as the

entire state. I am humbled by the support shown for my family and me for which I will be

forever grateful. Thank you.

“While the timing will never be perfect, our work over the last 14 years has left northeast

Wisconsin and our entire state in a better position. When I was first elected, there was much

work to do. Northeast Wisconsin’s economy was in tough shape, many of our friends and

neighbors were unemployed, and drug and substance abuse was tearing families apart. Today,

Marinette Marine is poised to play an integral role in our nation’s security for at least another

generation, which will help fuel economic growth in northeast Wisconsin for decades. The

HOPE Agenda has made Wisconsin a national leader in combatting substance abuse. And

northeast Wisconsin’s strong manufacturing base has helped drive unprecedented economic

growth and prosperity.”

Rep. Nygren has served as the Assembly Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Finance for

four sessions. His tenure as Assembly Co-Chair is tied for the longest tenure in the Committee’s

109-year history.

“Wisconsin was in tough shape financially when I was appointed Co-Chair. Over the last eight

years, we have cut taxes by a cumulative $13 billion, the state’s investment in public education is

the highest in our state’s history, and the state’s rainy-day fund has grown to nearly $800 million.

Wisconsin is on sound financial footing and is well situated to weather the economic uncertainty

created by the pandemic.

“I have had the honor of working with some fantastic leaders and talented and committed staff

throughout 14 years in the Legislature. I will always cherish the lifelong relationships we have

built. Wisconsin will continue to prosper under their steady leadership.”

Rep. Nygren’s daughter, Cassie, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after she and her ex-boyfriend Shawn Gray sold Jennifer Skeen – Nygren’s friend – heroin laced with fentanyl that caused her death. Skeen was six months pregnant at the time.

