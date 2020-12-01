(WFRV) – Kohl’s and Sephora have announced a new partnership that’ll see 200 ‘Sephora at Kohl’s’ locations open in fall 2021 and at least 850 by 2023.

The Wisconsin-based store made the announcement Tuesday, saying the “long-term strategic partnership” will “create a new era of elevated Beauty at Kohl’s, marrying Kohl’s expansive customer reach and omnichannel convenience with Sephora’s prestige service, product selection and exceptional beauty experience.”

According to the announcement, ‘Sephora at Kohl’s’ will be a fully-immersive, premium beauty destination, designed within a 2,500 square foot space and prominently located at the front of the store. When the first 200 locations open in Fall 2021, the Kohls.com online beauty selection will also convert to exclusively showcase an expanded assortment of Sephora’s prestige product offerings.

The company says the partnership will expand into at least 850 stores by 2023.

Sephora is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the world and the industry’s most renowned global innovator.

“The Kohl’s and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl’s from the top global name in beauty,” says Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “It’s an extraordinary time of change, and I am thrilled to partner with Sephora, a brand that shares our values and our passion for innovation and reinvention. Today’s announcement is a perfect illustration of the bold moves we are making at Kohl’s to accelerate our growth and reimagine our future for the next era of retail.”

“At Sephora, delivering a strong client experience through passionate employees is at the heart of who we are, and we are thrilled to find a partner who shares this identity. This is not a pop-up collaboration, but an investment our brand partners can rely on for the long-term; as a company with a history of sustained decades-long partnerships, Sephora has every confidence in the future of this collaboration and the unique experiences it will bring to consumers across the U.S.,” says Jean-André Rougeot, President & CEO of Sephora Americas.

Sephora at Kohl’s will replace the current in-store beauty assortment in Kohl’s.

At Kohl’s, Sephora will offer customers its signature Sephora experience, with a unique range of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands. Sephora’s high-touch customer engagement will prominently feature testing and discovery zones that serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products, surprising and delighting customers every time they shop.

The shops will be staffed by Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors, who will deliver the excellent customer service Kohl’s is known for with the deep beauty expertise, consultations, and assistance in product discovery that Sephora clients love.

According to the announcement, Kohl’s locations to have the Sephora’s shop will be selected based on existing Sephora store proximity, market opportunity, and customer insight.

Online, the Sephora at Kohl’s experience will launch on Kohls.com in Fall 2021.

Earlier this year, Ulta, the nation’s largest beauty chain, announced a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

