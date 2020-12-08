SpaceX to conduct first high-altitude flight test, Starship SN8

FILE: Space enthusiasts look at a prototype of SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft at the company’s Texas launch facility on September 28, 2019 in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas. The Starship spacecraft is a massive vehicle meant to take people to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX will be conducting its first high-altitude flight test with Starship SN8 from Boca Chica Tuesday morning.

According to the SpaceX website, this is the first attempt at a high-altitude suborbital flight test from the Cameron County site.

Out on the pad in South Texas pic.twitter.com/RcYOXXpTc2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2020

The test’s objective is to show how the engines perform and the capabilities, according to the site.

SpaceX has previously completed two low altitude test with Starship SN5 and SN6.

With SN8, SpaceX is taking a step toward the development of transportation capable of carrying crew and cargo to Earth and orbit the moon and Mars, says the SpaceX website.