Watch: Massive alligator eats duck hunters’ trophy in a Florida lake

LEESBURG, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – This is one giant alligator, even for Florida.
Video of the massive reptile snacking on a duck as some hunters watch has been shared over 14,000 times on Facebook.
Cass Couey and Kevin Stipe were duck hunting near the Central Florida city of Leesburg when they shot the video of the gator gulping down the feathery snack.
“Florida duck hunting has a taxman too!” Cass Couey wrote in the post.
“Here we go, No. 2 of the day,” a man can be heard saying in the background of the video.
