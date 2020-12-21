WATCH: Santa Claus rescued from power lines while making parachute candy delivery

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (12/18/2020) -- Her fingers move quickly, as she braids her client's hair.Amber Ward is the owner of NolaBraider Natural Hair Salon. She pursued her dreams of being a stylist after working in corporate America, where she says her own hair was a topic of conversation.

"People would have comments about the way I wore my hair, saying 'maybe you should wear your hair it this way or that way,' and that's really not right," said Ward.

Ward says her clients often come to her to change their hair because of work or school orders.

"We've had so many clients that have had to come back and get their braids taken out because their job had a problem with it," said Ward.

It's not just African American women dealing with this. Stylist Morgan Dillon says her nephew was ordered to cut his dreads off because of work.

"He actually cried because he didn't want to cut his locks," said Dillon.