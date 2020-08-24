WATCH: Wisconsin built combat ship completes acceptance trials in Lake Michigan

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 11th Wisconsin-built Freedom variant Littoral Combat Ship has completed acceptance trials in Lake Michigan.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine says that during trials, the Navy came aboard the ship, known as LCS 21 (the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul), to verify all systems were ready for delivery.

Last summer, the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul splashed down for launch and was christened by its sponsor, Northfield, Minnesota native and Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy Jodi J. Greene.

According to Fincantieri, trials are the last major milestone before delivery, which is slated for early next year.

Lockheed Martin Vice President Joe DePietro says, ”LCS 21 joins a fleet of sister ships delivering unique flexibility and capability to the U.S. Navy. Freedom-variant LCS are inherently capable to serve freedom of navigation, drug interdiction, and humanitarian missions, and with additional capabilities onboarded, they can serve further focused missions. On LCS 21’s acceptance trials, we successfully tested the ship’s maneuverability, automation, and core combat capability.”

This is the 11th set of trials completed on Wisconsin-built LCS. The industry team building these ships is led by Lockheed Martin and built at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard.

In late April, Fincantieri Marinette Marine was awarded a nearly $800 million contract to build the first-in-class guided-missile frigate for the U.S. Navy, with an option for adding nine extra ships.

The deal offers the company the ability to build and deliver up to 10 ships as well as post-delivery availability support, among other things.

The Lockheed Martin-led team began construction on the U.S. Navy warship, USS Beloit, after a Keel Laying ceremony in late July. The future USS Beloit is joining a class of more than 30 ships.

In December, Fincantieri Marinette Marine delivered the 10th LCS, the future USS St. Louis to the Navy.

LCS 19 (St. Louis) Acceptance Trials. December 2019. Photographed by Lockheed Martin

In October, Fincantieri Marinette Marine received a $9.6 million contract to perform maintenance and repairs to some of the US Coast Guard’s fleet. According to Fincantieri, the contract is for the Inland Buoy Tenders, specifically the Isotta Fraschini Motori V1312 main diesel engines onboard the 75’ WLIC and 65’ WLR Class Cutters.