Wisconsin governor plans statewide address about COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will deliver a statewide address Tuesday night to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Evers’ address will begin at 6:05 p.m.

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above.

Wisconsin’s governor typically addresses the state regarding COVID-19 during afternoon briefings with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The address comes as Wisconsin’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb, cases exceed 270,000, and virus-related deaths reach 2,329.

A New York Times report shows the U.S. faced one of its worst weeks battling the virus last week as the daily count of cases exceeded 121,000 as 20 states reported new all-time daily highs.

Wisconsin was among those states, reporting a record 7,065 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

There is no word yet on what Gov. Evers will discuss during this address.

