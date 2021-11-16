National Park Service issues final update in Isle Royale Horne Fire

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – As park rangers closed Isle Royale National Park for the season at the end of October, the Horne Fire that began in August continued to smolder in a few places on the island. While the fire had been mostly contained, spots still on fire were left to burn out this fall and winter as snow covers the area.

The fire, which began August 10 as the result of a lightning strike, burned a total of 335 acres across Isle Royale. The fire burned slowly near the Duncan-Tobin portage trail until winds on August 21 pushed the blaze further across the island, resulting in closures of trails and campgrounds. Efforts to control the fire were led by firefighters from Isle Royale, Buffalo River and Grand Tetons National Parks, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa, Hiawatha National Forest, and the State of Virginia.

The park is set to re-open on April 16, 2022.