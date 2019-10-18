National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 26

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Next Saturday, October 26 is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

It’s meant for people to get their unused and unwanted prescription medications out of the house and disposed of safely. As long as they’re not liquids people can put them in a Ziploc-like bag and drop it off at you local law enforcement agency.

“One thing that could happen is they could use them inadvertently,” said Dt./Lt. Gregory Kinonen. “Think they’re another prescription medication. Plus I mean with people in and out of their houses there’s a possibility of it being stolen and if you just get them out of the house. You don’t have to worry about them. Plain and simple.”

Marquette City Police has a drop off-box that people can use all year round. Last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration was able to collect 300 pounds from Marquette Police that they collected on that day and the rest of the year.