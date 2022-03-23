LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service has postponed its radio test in the statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday.

The decision was made due to the potential for severe weather today in southern portions of the Lower Peninsula and possible hazardous winter weather conditions in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.

In a statement posted on social media, the National Weather Service said, “The cancellation of this test is to prevent Weather Radios from going off unnecessarily for a test. The Weather Radio is the only National Weather Service system impacted by the cancellation of this test.”

The NWS plans to hold the test tomorrow or next week. NWS officials are still encouraging residents, schools and businesses to hold drills of their own and review their severe weather plans.

The NWS also warns that some communities may still choose to test their sirens today as part of a simulated tornado drill. Stay connected to Storm Team 8 which will track any potential severe weather threats.