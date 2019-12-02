Closings
National Weather Service reacts to recent snowfalls

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Just when you thought Mother Nature gave us plenty of snow last Wednesday, the U.P. received even more snow this weekend.

“It is a little uncommon but it’s not rare,” said Jacob Horton, Meteorologist, National Weather Service Marquette. “So these things can happen. It’s getting close to winter so it’s going to snow.”

Horton says many parts along Lake Superior and Lake Michigan got more snow than expected, especially in the Escanaba area.

“Our highest totals were along the US-2 and M-28,” said Horton. “So far our highest snow totals were from the Escanaba area. I think they got 22/23 inches based on the reports that we’ve got. So that doesn’t surprise us because there were some heavy bands that were just kind of parked over that area that were dropping one to two inches of snow rates per hour.”

Jim Salzwedel, the Observations Program Leader at the National Weather Service, showed us one way they measure snow at their station.

