(WFRV) – The snow has stopped falling for the most part in Wisconsin, and some areas received a much more significant amount than others.

Here’s how much snow each county in northeast Wisconsin got per the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Brown County

  • Ashwaubenon – 3.7 inches
  • Denmark – 3.5 inches
  • Allouez – 3.5 inches
  • De Pere – 3.1 inches
  • Wrightstown – 2.8 inches

Calumet County

  • Darboy – 4.0 inches
  • Brillion – 2.0 inches
  • Chilton – 2.0 inches

Door County

  • Clay Banks – 2.8 inches

Florence County

  • Florence – 5.0 inches
  • Iron Mountain – 5.0 inches

Fond du Lac County

  • Ripon – 4.8 inches
  • Rosendale – 3.2 inches
  • Fond du Lac – 2.0 inches

Forest County

  • Crandon – 6.0 inches
  • Argonne – 5.2 inches

Green Lake County

  • Green Lake – 4.2 inches
  • Markesan – 3.0 inches

Kewaunee County

  • Kewaunee – 3.0 inches

Langlade County

  • Summit Lake – 6.0 inches
  • Antigo – 6.0 inches
  • White Lake 5.6 inches

Manitowoc County

  • Two Rivers – 4.0 inches
  • Shoto – 3.5 inches
  • Saint Nazianz – 2.3 inches

Marinette County

  • Wausaukee – 6.0 inches
  • Athelstane – 6.0 inches
  • Amberg – 4.0 inches
  • Peshtigo – 4.0 inches
  • Caldron Falls – 3.5 inches
  • Crivitz – 2.5 inches

Oconto County

  • Ene Mountain – 6.5 inches
  • Pulaski – 4.5 inches
  • Oconto Falls – 4.1 inches
  • Stiles – 3.3 inches

Oneida County

  • Hazelhurst – 10.3 inches
  • Lake Tomahawk – 9.5 inches
  • Rhinelander – 8.5 inches
  • McNaughton – 7.2 inches
  • Goodnow – 6.5 inches
  • Minocqua – 6.0 inches

Outagamie County

  • Shiocton – 5.0 inches
  • New London – 4.5 inches
  • Appleton – 3.5 inches

Shawano County

  • Split Rock – 6.9 inches
  • Bowler – 6.0 inches
  • Wittenberg – 5.9 inches
  • Pella – 5.6 inches
  • Shawano – 5.0 inches

Sheboygan County

  • Sheboygan – 1.8 inches
  • Kohler – 1.6 inches
  • Howards Grove – 1.5 inches
  • Oostburg – 1.2 inches
  • Random Lake 1.1 inches

Waupaca County

  • Iola – 5.1 inches
  • Clintonville – 5.0 inches
  • Waupaca – 4.5 inches

Waushara County

  • Wild Rose – 3.8 inches
  • Silver Lake – 3.7 inches

Winnebago County

  • Zittau – 4.0 inches
  • Oshkosh – 3.7 inches
  • Neenah – 3.3 inches
  • Omro – 2.5 inches