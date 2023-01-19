(WFRV) – The snow has stopped falling for the most part in Wisconsin, and some areas received a much more significant amount than others.

Here’s how much snow each county in northeast Wisconsin got per the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Brown County

Ashwaubenon – 3.7 inches

Denmark – 3.5 inches

Allouez – 3.5 inches

De Pere – 3.1 inches

Wrightstown – 2.8 inches

Calumet County

Darboy – 4.0 inches

Brillion – 2.0 inches

Chilton – 2.0 inches

Door County

Clay Banks – 2.8 inches

Florence County

Florence – 5.0 inches

Iron Mountain – 5.0 inches

Fond du Lac County

Ripon – 4.8 inches

Rosendale – 3.2 inches

Fond du Lac – 2.0 inches

Forest County

Crandon – 6.0 inches

Argonne – 5.2 inches

Green Lake County

Green Lake – 4.2 inches

Markesan – 3.0 inches

Kewaunee County

Kewaunee – 3.0 inches

Langlade County

Summit Lake – 6.0 inches

Antigo – 6.0 inches

White Lake 5.6 inches

Manitowoc County

Two Rivers – 4.0 inches

Shoto – 3.5 inches

Saint Nazianz – 2.3 inches

Marinette County

Wausaukee – 6.0 inches

Athelstane – 6.0 inches

Amberg – 4.0 inches

Peshtigo – 4.0 inches

Caldron Falls – 3.5 inches

Crivitz – 2.5 inches

Oconto County

Ene Mountain – 6.5 inches

Pulaski – 4.5 inches

Oconto Falls – 4.1 inches

Stiles – 3.3 inches

Oneida County

Hazelhurst – 10.3 inches

Lake Tomahawk – 9.5 inches

Rhinelander – 8.5 inches

McNaughton – 7.2 inches

Goodnow – 6.5 inches

Minocqua – 6.0 inches

Outagamie County

Shiocton – 5.0 inches

New London – 4.5 inches

Appleton – 3.5 inches

Shawano County

Split Rock – 6.9 inches

Bowler – 6.0 inches

Wittenberg – 5.9 inches

Pella – 5.6 inches

Shawano – 5.0 inches

Sheboygan County

Sheboygan – 1.8 inches

Kohler – 1.6 inches

Howards Grove – 1.5 inches

Oostburg – 1.2 inches

Random Lake 1.1 inches

Waupaca County

Iola – 5.1 inches

Clintonville – 5.0 inches

Waupaca – 4.5 inches

Waushara County

Wild Rose – 3.8 inches

Silver Lake – 3.7 inches

Winnebago County