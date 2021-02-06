1 dead, several injured in shooting at Chicago-area hotel

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the Indian Lakes Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Bloomingdale, Ill. Police say one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at the hotel in the Chicago suburb. Police said officers who responded about 2:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel saw several people fleeing the hotel. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — A shooting early Saturday during a large gathering at a suburban Chicago hotel left one man dead and several other people wounded, police said.

The shooting occurred during “some type of large get-together” among guests at the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, according to Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese. Investigators were still piecing together what happened, he said, but “it appears that there were a couple of different groups attending different events at the hotel” when “something transpired and that’s when the shooting took place, mostly in the hallways at the hotel.”

People were fleeing the hotel when officers arrived about 2:35 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor. Officers found “multiple apparent gunshot victims” inside, police said in a news release.

James McGill Jr., 27, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

As many as six other people were hit by gunfire, but the exact number was unknown because several people fled — including one or more possible suspects, Giammarese said. No police officers were shot, he said.

He said there have been “ongoing concerns” about large gatherings at the hotel in the recent past.

Located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago, the five-story Indian Lakes Hotel features 300 recently renovated rooms and more than 7,000 square feet (650 square meters) of event space, according to the resort’s website.