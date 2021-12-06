Alexander & Hornung recalls cooked pork products for possible listeria contamination

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WJMN) – Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., a St. Clair Shores establishment is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Products were produced on various dates, find a list of products with associated dates here and labels of the products here. The products recalled bear establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results. No reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products have been confirmed. Anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumption of products contaminated with L. monocytogenes can result in listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with a weakened immune system and pregnant women and their newborns. People outside the risk groups are less commonly affected.

FSIS advises consumers who have purchased these products to not eat them. They say to throw the food away or return it to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of Listeriosis include: fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn from infection. Serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in a higher-risk category who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should contact their medical provider.