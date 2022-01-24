PETALUMA, CA (WJMN) – Amy’s Kitchen initiated a voluntary Class I recall of Lot 60J0421 of the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze due to potential trace amounts of milk not declared on the product label.

Consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk should not eat Lot 60J0421. The company says it is working with retail and distribution customers nationwide to ensure that any remaining impacted invetory is removed from distribution. Any of the impacted product that has already been purchased can be returned for a full refund or should be discarded.

The label of the produce reads: Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, is an 8-ounce package and has a best by date of 10/2023. The UPC is 42272-00043 and is lot code: 60J0420. Consumers may also contact Amu’s Consumer Relations team with questions at 800-634-0570 between 9 am and 5 pm PCT Monday – Friday.